Photos: Ambode unveils M.K.O.’s 46-feet statue at Alapere in Lagos

On 6:53 pmIn News, Politics by adekunle

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday unveiled a 46-feet statue of Nigeria’s symbol of democracy and adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Bashorun Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), expressing optimism that the monument will forever crystallize what he stood for in his lifetime.

The new Chief M.K.O Abiola Statue, unveiled by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Alapere, Ketu, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); his wife, Bolanle (2nd right); Chairman, June 12 Coalition, Comrade Linus Okoroji (right); wife of late Chief M.K.O Abiola, Dr. Doyinsola Abiola (2nd left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (left) during the unveiling of the new Chief M.K.O Abiola Statue at the MKO Abiola Garden, Alapere, ketu, Lagos, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.


