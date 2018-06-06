Amebo, Liz Benson, others for recognition

Lagos – Veteran artistes Ibidun Allison a.k.a. `Amebo’, Liz Benson and some others will be honoured by the renowned actor, Olusegun Akiremi, a.k.a. Chief Kanran on July 1.

Kanran said that it would coincide with the launch of his latest movie titled: “Don’t Shout”.

He said that the recognition was one of ways to celebrate artistes while they were still alive than giving them posthumous awards.

Kanran said others that would be given awards include: Peter Badele, Ayo Mogaji (male and female categories) Abdulsalam Sanyaolu a.k.a. Agbako on stage , Chief Jimoh Aliu, Jab Adu a.k.a Bassey Okon on stage, Peter Fadele among others.

The thespian said that the awards would be in four phases: the arts, icon, veteran and posthumous awards.

He said that the posthumous awards would be for artistes who had died but contributed to the growth of the Nollywood industry and the country while alive.

The actor said that most artistes who had died were still living by virtue of their works of art.

“I want to celebrate these great veterans for their remarkable contributions toward the growth of the industry and the country.

“The posthumous awards will be given to the families of Femi Philips, Duro Ladipo, Gbenga Adeboye, Ojo Ladipo and more,” he said.

Kanran said that his latest movie” Don’t Shout” would be premièred alongside the award presentation.

He said that the movie was a satire meant to ridicule greedy politicians who were fond of amassing wealth and properties.

According to the veteran, the movie will bring out one of the functions of the theatre which is to teach viewers about the dangers of being covetous and greedy.

“The movie is also to encourage politicians and individuals to imbibe the great virtue of selflessness to lead.

“What gives those amassing wealth the assurance that they will live to enjoy everything they had gathered due to greediness.

“Contentment and selflessness are great virtues that everyone must cultivate.

“We will not keep quiet because we are meant to correct the societal ills through our movies,” he said. (NAN)