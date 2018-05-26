Breaking News
Zidane lauds ‘crazy’ third consecutive Champions League title

On 10:42 pm

Real Madrid vs Liverpool : Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side’s third successive Champions League title was “something crazy” after the Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday’s final in Kiev.

A combination of three file pictures made on May 26, 2018 shows Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane holding the UEFA Champions League trophy in (From left) 2016, 2017 and 2018.
After winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium, in Madrid on May 26, 2018, Zinedine Zidane become the first coach to win three straight Champions League titles. / AFP PHOTO

Gareth Bale scored two goals as a second-half substitute, including an outrageous overhead scissor kick, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener.

“Tonight is certainly a historic moment,” Zidane told BeIn Sports. “To win three times in a row… It’s something crazy to experience that. Even if we believe it, we think about it when we work hard.

“With a team like this, we can go far but to win three of them, it’s something crazy.

“You have to make the most of it, and think about what the players have done together.”

Zidane, 45, became the first coach to win the Champions Leagues in three consecutive seasons, having only taken charge of the team in his first senior management role in January 2016.


