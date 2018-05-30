Wike honours Secondus, deceased security personnel

The Government and People of Rivers State on Democracy Day honoured service personnel who died in active service in defence of the state this came as the Governor Nyesom Wike said on Tuesday that he was committed to delivering more developmental projects to the people of the state.



The State Government also honoured distinguished individuals who have contributed to the development of Rivers State. Among those who received the honours were the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Okey Wali (SAN). The three of them alongside 17 others received Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).

The honours were bestowed on the awardees by the Rivers State Governor during the State Honours and Awards 2018 at the Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt on Democracy Day.

Governor Wike said the service personnel honoured by his administration were those who died in active service between 2015 till date.

He said that the personnel were drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“We are honouring those who lost their lives in the course of securing our beloved state. It is because of their sacrifices that we are seated here today.

“They laid down their lives to fight criminality in this state. These are true heroes”.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will support the families they left behind. He said the support from the State Government will be passed unto the families through their respective services.

Significantly, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike recognised a voluntary selfless traffic warden, Mr Friday Opurum.

Governor Wike said the recognition of Opurum is to encourage others to invest their time and resources to develop the state.

Another prominent honouree at the event was the President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Mr Honour Sirawoo.



Other Prominent Rivers indigenes were recognised posthumously by the Rivers State Governor.

Responding on behalf of the honourees, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus praised Governor Wike for working for the development of Rivers State.

He expressed happiness that the recognition from the Rivers State Government cuts across all levels of the society.

He said Governor Wike is in the state to develop all component parts and the people. He said development has reached all local government areas of the state .

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Honours Advisory Committee, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that the honourees were selected for their service to Rivers State.

Wike while rendering his third anniversary scorecard as part of activities marking 2018 Democracy Day celebration noted that he had provided people-oriented governance, Wike said he had introduced a revolving loan scheme for civil servants as well as an interest free monthly loan of N200 million for traders and young entrepreneurs in the state.

“We believe that we have to encourage young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses; they will have access to funds.”

He said that the loan beneficiaries must reside in Rivers State and be registered as voters in the state.

He said that he had inaugurated committees to administer the two loan schemes meant for the empowerment of Rivers people and those residing in the state.

According to him, the civil servants loan scheme is meant for workers between grade levels 1 and 13, adding that N100 million would be made available to the committee monthly for disbursement.

The governor charged the committees to advertise the availability of the loans and the modalities for accessing the facilities.

He said that 34 projects had been lined up for commissioning to mark his three years in office.

Furthermore, Wike said that his administration had renovated more than 175 dilapidated schools across the state, adding that hospitals and roads had either been constructed or reconstructed in all the local government areas of the state.

‘’We have built General Hospitals in Bori, Abua and Degema among others.’’ he added.