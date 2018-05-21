Wike, Fayose, Sambo others for book presentation on Jonathan

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—FORMER Vice President Namadi Sambo, Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and other prominent Nigerians are billed to attend as guests at tomomorow’s public presentation of a book, Goodluck Jonathan: The Making of a Statesman, written in honour of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, capital.

According to the author, Mr Paul Nwankwo, the book presentation which will hold at the Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, will have former Vice President Sambo as a guest of honour, Governor Wike will chair the occasion, while his Ekiti State counterpart, Governor Fayose and Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, will be keynote speakers.

Other prominent Nigerians expected at the book presentation include the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, who will be chief host, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus will also serve as the guest of honour, while the book reviewer will be the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Prof. Teddy Adias.