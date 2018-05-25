Wike emerges Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has been named Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017 for his outstanding developmental strides.

The management of Leadership Newspapers honoured Governor Wike as Governor of the Year on the strength of his delivery of projects that have transformed Rivers State.

The award ceremony which held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, yesterday, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former acting National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and representative of Lagos State governor.

On hand to lend support to the Rivers State Governor were elder statesmen from the state, National Assembly members, state lawmakers, commissioners, special advisers and stakeholders.

Receiving the Leadership Governor of the Year Award 2017 on behalf of Governor Wike, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani assured that Wike will sustain the development projects that have earned the state respect across the world.

He noted that Rivers State has become a huge construction site where the economy has been energised because of the commitment of their current administration to the rapid development of the state.