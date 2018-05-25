What’s wrong? From Kiss Daniel to ‘Kizz Daniel’

It was rumoured during the week that YEBA crooner, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe has finally succumbed to the pressure from his former record label G-worldwide to drop his stage name. Following the feud, Tobi who is popularly known as Kiss Daniel has changed his stage name on all platforms after his former label insisted that he must desist from using the name. But WG checks revealed that the pop singer is still retaining the name on his Instagram pages.

The embattled singer had argued before now that it would be like telling him to stop answering his name since his name is Daniel. However, his new stage name, Kizz Daniel, slight variant from his former name, is yet to reflect on his social media handles. And the talented singer has not commented or refuted the rumour that is spreading like a wild fire. But what’s wrong with the name?