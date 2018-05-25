Breaking News
Translate

What’s wrong? From Kiss Daniel to ‘Kizz Daniel’

On 6:06 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

It was rumoured during the week   that  YEBA crooner, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe has finally succumbed to the pressure from his former record label G-worldwide to drop his stage name. Following the feud, Tobi who is popularly known  as Kiss Daniel has changed his stage name on all platforms after his former label insisted  that he must desist from using the name. But WG checks revealed  that the pop singer is still retaining the name on his Instagram pages.

Kiss Daniel

The embattled singer had  argued before now that it would be like telling him to stop answering his name since his name is Daniel. However, his new stage name, Kizz Daniel, slight variant from his former name, is yet to reflect on his social media handles. And the talented singer has not commented or refuted  the rumour  that is spreading like a wild fire. But what’s wrong with  the name?


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.