We’ll deliver Wike because of his projects —Rivers PDP

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has vowed to deliver Governor Nyesom Wike to complete his second term in office in view of his numerous projects in the state.

The party leaders made the promise yesterday at Omagwa community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, during the flag-off campaign for the June 16, 2018 local government elections in the state.

State Chairman of PDP, Mr Felix Obuah, at the event, described Wike as a democrat for his insistence to conduct LG elections, adding that people of the state would vote for him in 2019 to continue his good works.

Obuah said: “I have been moving from one local government to another but I have not seen any LGA as coordinated as Ikwerre. I appreciate leaders of this LGA on how you produced your candidates without rancour.

“Wike is a democrat. He has shown what leadership is all about. Anybody who has done well deserves our support, so we need to come out en masse and vote him to continue. Vote for PDP in the LGA and state elections if you want the party in the state.”

The chairmanship candidate of the PDP in Ikwerre council, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, said that no force can stop the re-election of Wike in 2019.

Nwanosike said: “I want to thank God for what He has done for us. I sent a message to the new executive of the opposition in the state that in Rivers State, we are all warriors.

“No man can intimidate us. PDP will win in the 300 wards of the state in 2019 because Governor Wike has worked for us.”