Ways condoles Bode George over loss of son

The Women and Youths Support Group , WAYS, for ATIKU 2019 has commiserated with the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George over the death of his son, Mr. Oladipupo George.

In a condolence letter signed by Princess Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, National President/Global coordinator and Mr. Christian Aburime, General Secretary; the group conveyed its heart-felt sympathy over the death of Oladipupo George.

The letter which was officially delivered to chief Bode George by Princess Kemi Adesanya-Eboda in company of her executive members which include the Vice President, Mr Martins Nomuoja; Publicity Secretary, Mr Femi Afolabi and Director of Mobilisation, Mr. Victor Ezewi; read in parts “While death remains the ultimate end of all mortals, we take solace in the fact that, Dipo as a young man was humble, gentle, diligent and very hard working.”

It continued, “He was generally loved by all and sundry which was an evident testimony to the way and manner his death was received across the length and breadth of Nigeria. We, therefore, sympathize with you and pray that God Almighty will give the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss”

Receiving the WAYS members warmly, Chief Bode George expressed gratitude to the WAYS delegation for the show of love and concern over the death of his son. He said he was highly honoured by the group visit to his home to commiserate with him at this very difficult moments