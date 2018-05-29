Water Resources Bill dangerous to N-Delta —PANDEF

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella body of the people of South-South geo-political zone, yesterday, tore apart the proposed Bill to regulate water resources in the country, saying it foreshadows hazards to Niger Delta and is detrimental to national unity.

PANDEF, in a statement by the national secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, denouncing the Bill, said: “It is obnoxious and could trigger an unimaginable crisis. It must be rejected.”

The statement read: “The recent bill submitted to the Nigerian Senate to wit: ‘A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria; Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management; Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Ground Water Resources and for Related Matter’ is not only provocative, but most insensitive to the national mood and an assault on the collective aspirations of Nigerians of good will to take the country out of the woods.

“The Bill is a step towards the destructive slope of internal neo-colonialism and it must be resisted.”