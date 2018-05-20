Video: What Reno said in his sermon as pastor

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and Number one best selling author and pastor, Reno Omokri, has revealed, in his sermon, how to acquire influence with God.
Watch video below:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and Number one best selling author and pastor, Reno Omokri, has revealed, in his sermon, how to acquire influence with God.
Watch video below: