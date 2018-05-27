Uzoho: I’m ready to keep Eagles safe in Russia

Young and upcoming goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has said he will be man enough to keep the Super Eagles safe at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, if called upon to man the sticks.

The Deportivo La Coruna B team keeper, was in the posts when Nigerian played against Poland and Serbia and according to him, he learned some valuable lessons and he is ready for the big time. “I am ready for World Cup.

“I learnt a lot in the two and half friendlies with the Super Eagles. I made mistakes and learnt from my mistakes and I’m ready for the big competition.” Uzoho is battling for a team place with Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye and Ikechukwu Ezenwa and one of them is likely to be dropped. He said all four goalkeepers in the training camp are up to the task. “The goalkeepers are all good,” he said. “Nigerians should just have more confidence in us.”