UNN wins NMC-NSA competition for universities

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA – The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN on Friday emerged the overall winner of the 2018 edition of the annual Statistics Competition for tertiary institutions in Nigeria organized by the Nigerian Statistical Association in collaboration with National Mathematical Centre, at Kwali, FCT, Abuja for 2018.

Also, a four hundred level student of the university, Master Chibuike Ugwu emerged the overall winner in the undergraduates category.

Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto came second while Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka took the third position. Also in the undergraduates’ category, Azidiegwu Chukwuemerie of UNIZIK emerged first runners up whereas Prince Ndu of Akwa Ibom State University was the second runners up in the contest

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the annual event, the Director General and Chief Executive, national mathematical Centre, Abuja, prof. Stephen Onah said the competition was instituted to identify and encouraging young talents in Mathematical Sciences across the country.

Prof. Onah said the institution was committed to encouraging and supporting activities such as this, leading to the improvement of the teaching and learning of Mathematical Sciences at all levels.

We the successful conclusion of the contest, he expressed optimism that the competition would no doubt stimulate interest of undergraduate students in statistics; prepare them for a better understanding of perceived difficult; improve their knowledge’ and confidence in the subject so that they are equipped for any global competition and also create a national awareness in statistics as a viable future career.

‘‘The National Mathematical Centre, remains resolved with the support and encouragement of government and other stakeholders, to deliver on its mandate in this respect of identifying and encouraging young talents in Mathematical Sciences.

‘‘One of the objectives of this competition is to stimulate enthusiasm in the learning of Mathematics and Mathematical Sciences among young Nigerian Students.

‘‘In pursuing its mandates, NMC has been organizing similar competition for students of Mathematics from Nigerian Universities while the Centre is trying to reactivate that of Computer Science which has been put off for some few years.

‘‘In line with the objectives of the programme, both the lecturers and students have gained some experience that will improve their approach to the teaching and learning of certain vital courses in Statistics,’’ he said.

He appealed to CBN, NNPC, PTDF and other associations and government agencies to actively collaborate with the Centre in her quest to achieve the mandate and by extension the development of mathematical sciences in Nigeria.

‘‘There is evidently room for improvement in the collaborative efforts which is expected to be fine-tuned subsequently for better outcomes because the world economy of today demands that partnership and collaboration is the way to go In the quest for National development,’’ said the DG.

In his address, the former President of NSA and chairman of the occasion, Prof. Christopher Okafor described the statistical contest as a total departure from the order, with the focus of engaging the undergraduates from various institutions of higher learning in intellectual competition.

In his remarks, the President of NSA, Prof. Sidney Iheanyi represented by the First Vice President, Dr. Ebuh Godday said the competition was instituted to rekindle the dwindling interest of students in statistics.

‘‘The sole aim is to rekindle in the competitors the dying interest for statistics and to develop sufficient capacity in this field.

‘‘We believe that statistical knowledge is a sine-qua-none for national development. Going forward, we hope to make the programme assume a global dimension.’’

Highlights of the event were presentation of certificates to the contestants and awards to the winners.

Over 40 universities participated in the contest in which the three winners emerged tops.