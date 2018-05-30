Ugwuanyi pledges more dividends of democracy

ENUGU—ENUGU State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday reassured the people of the state of his administration’s firm resolve to continue to put them first and fulfill its promises.

Addressing the people of Enugu State at the colourful and well attended democracy day ceremony, Ugwuanyi in his address christened “a festival of gratitude”, listed the numerous achievements his administration has recorded so far in all spheres of development to improve their living standard as the true heroes of democracy.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of leaders and people of the state at the event expressed immense gratitude to them, adding that it was also “a day of gratitude to God Almighty from whom all blessings flow and whose ceaseless grace has continued to sustain and give us a lifting up in the midst of the current economic realities”.

The governor congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the leadership and members of the National Assembly; the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the entire judiciary; fellow governors, among others on the nation’s 19th Democracy Day celebration and third anniversary of the present administration.

He stated that his administration has made tremendous progress in the past three years in spite of the challenges it was confronted with at inception in 2015 such as the “huge debts profile of the state breathing down our necks, huge salary and pension arrears confronting us in the midst of economic crunch and very depleted revenues from the centre occasioned by the fall in oil revenues”.

Ifeanyi UgwuanyiDedicating the successes recorded so far by his administration to God, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the government also employed utmost determination, aggressive revenue drive and prudent management of available resources to render good governance in the state.