Toyin Abraham’s ‘The ghost and the tout’ gross N30m in one week

The joint venture of Toyin Abraham and Samuel Olatunji in theproduction of ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ movie appears to be paying off asthe movie which debuted in the cinemas on May 11 have now made over 30million in its one week of release; an incredible feat, considering the

stiff competition from ‘Avengers’ and ‘Deadpool’.

Fillers from the distributor of the Tout movie have beenthat should the movie continue in thistrack record, it is set to bethe highest grossing release of 2018 so far. Despite being an

international blockbuster and super-hero movies, Avengers and Deadpoolhave not been able to affect The Ghost and the Tout sales as earlierpredicted by many.

The movie which has witnessed multiple sold out viewings in Lagos,Benin, Ibadan, Enugu, Akure and several other cinemas across thecountry, tells the story of Isila (Toyin Abraham), a youngwoman from the ghetto who encounters a ghost in need of her help tocommunicate with the people he left behind. At the ghost’s request, she becomes tangled in solving a murdermystery and her life takes an interesting turn.

The roll call of actors in the movie include but not limited toRachealOkonkwo, LasisiElenu, Femi Adebayo, SambasaNzeribe,Josh2funny, ChiomaAkpotha, Bobrisky, Dele Odule, ChiwetaluAgwu andseveral others.

Speaking to Showtime Bonus, the talented actress said; “It would be my pleasure to see many people make The Ghost and theTout their Children’s Day and democracy day movie choice. Thereception has been amazing really and I am grateful for all the lovepeople have shown me in different states. I am nothing without myfans. They are the reason for Toyin Abraham.”