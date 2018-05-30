Top 50 Brands Nigeria begins 2018 brands rating

by Princewill Ekwujuru

TOP 50 Brands Nigeria has began the process of measuring, scoring and selecting best 50 brands for 2018 in Nigeria.

Top 50 Brands Nigeria is an annual selection, analysis, rating and celebration of top corporate brands that have consistently maintained a leadership position in their categories and lived up to their brand promises.

Although with different parameters for rating, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, is Nigeria’s prototype of America’s Fortune 500 Companies measurement.

Top 50 Brands Chief Executive Officer, Taiwo Oluboyede, at this year’s brand measurement process in Lagos, said the essence of the annual rating is to make brand owners appreciate the importance of brands, which has now become the most valuable asset of their corporate entity and a major success factor to their businesses. “At this very important time in our nationhood, there is no overstatement of the important roles these brands play in our business space.”