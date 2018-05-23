‘Why Technology may soon take over legal profession’

By Juliet Ebirim

Indigenous software powerhouse, System Specs, has warned that the legal profession is on the cusp of a transformation, in which artificial-intelligence platforms will dramatically affect how legal works get done.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Technology and Innovation” during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch annual law week, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of System Specs, John Obaro, said legal services are increasingly being automated which will lead to a decline in the services provided by lawyers.

He said: “Increasing automation of the legal industry promises to increase efficiency and save clients money, but could also cut jobs in the sector as technology becomes responsible for tasks currently performed by humans. These are actually tasks, which at the moment, are largely the responsibility of flesh-and-blood lawyers”.

He added that technology is gaining traction in the legal sector, just like Financial Technology (FinTech) has assumed a life of its own in the banking sector making financial transactions easy. “Before now it was practically impossible for bank account owners to check their balances without first going into a physical banking hall and joining the queue. Today, things have changed as people carry out transactions on the go via their mobile phones.”

In the last decade, SystemSpecs has become a leader in the Nigerian e-Payment space with its Remita solution, which enables efficient and easy payments and collections of funds for individuals and corporate organisations (both public and private) on a single inter-bank platform.

Remita is currently the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adopted payment gateway for the facilitation of the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) project.

On his part, President Fintech Association of Nigeria, Dr. Segun Aina who was also on the panel said the rise of the internet has fundamentally changed the way business is run. “A number of things lawyers do are being taken over by technology. So you have a situation where lawyers will no longer be needed in future. Most lawyers in the United States are jobless because of the rise and adoption of technology.”