Taraba College provost kidnapped, abductors demand N30m ransom

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO—PROVOST of Taraba State College of Health Technology, Takum, Mr. Fred Wayas, has been abducted by bandits along Katsina Ala-Takum Road, while returning from Delta State on Saturday, with the kidnappers asking for N30 million ransom.

The abductors, according to a family source, contacted the family Monday afternoon through the provost’s telephone line and requested for the sum.

He said: “They allowed him talk to us before one of them collected the phone and asked us to pay N30 million before Wayas and his driver will be released. They promised to call back, but have not done so and the number is no longer going through.”

The family source said Wayas was abducted along with his driver in an official car belonging to Taraba State College of Health Technology.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Command, ASP David Missal, said the information available to the Command was that the Provost was yet to arrive Takum and could not ascertain whether or not he was kidnapped.