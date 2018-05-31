Why we’re suspending our 44-day strike tomorrow — JOHESU

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA —In consideration of the plight of patients and to give room for an amicable resolution of its dispute with the Federal Government, the striking health sector workers, under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, yesterday, agreed to suspend their 44 days old strike tomorrow.

This decision followed the intervention of National Industrial Court, NIC, which offered to take over the mediation process between the striking workers and the government.

Before now, a group, the Incorporated Trustees of the Kingdom Human Rights Foundation, KHRFI, had obtained a court order against JOHESU, mandating the health workers to suspend their industrial action on May 21, 2018.

But, in pursuit of its constitutional rights to either comply or challenge the court order, JOHESU filed an appeal at the Appellate Court.

However, the leadership of JOHESU decided to sheath its sword and direct members to resume duties since the NIC, as a neutral and impartial organ of the judiciary, has mandated its mediation centre to take over the negotiation and reconciliation processes within the next 24 hours in the interest of the public.

JOHESU Vice-President, Dr. Chimele Ogbonna, toldVanguard: “As responsible citizens of Nigeria, we have decided to honour the National Industrial Court, NIC, by submitting ourselves to its mediation centre, which must commence immediately. We would also call off the strike on the the first day of June.

“In the interest of Nigerians, we are sheathing our swords. We are a law-abiding union, and we shall give the law an opportunity to take its course for equity, fairness and justice to all parties.”