Suspected cultists kill one in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – ONE person was last Tuesday killed by unidentified gunmen in the Ojokor area of Ughelli, Delta State in what sources described as a cult related attack.

Though, details of the deceased could not be ascertained as at press time, witnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed that he was shot twice by his assailants who fled the scene of the incident after shooting their victim.

One of the witnesses, a resident in the area, told Vanguard that the incident occurred at about 2p.m.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We heard gunshots in the area only to be told that some cultists shot a boy who was drinking with others at a bar.

“He was shot on the head but was later confirmed dead on his way to the hospital.”