StarTimes holds maiden customer forum in Ibadan

Pay-TV provider, StarTimes has organised its first ever customers forum in Ibadan to strengthen relationship with its subscribers.

Speaking at the forum, Brand and Marketing Director of the company, Qasim Elegbede, said that the essence of the forum was to celebrate the success of the company’s partners and to obtain feedback from participants with a view to serving them better.

“This is an acknowledgement of a solid partnership that works. It is our way of celebrating them for constantly dealing with us through the years to this point. We are rewarding our loyal customers who have shown excellence and tenacity in the face of the prevailing economic situation.”

Elegbede also stated that “the forum will hold more frequently because the loyalty of customers to the brand has helped maintain its high position in the market.