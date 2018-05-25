Stallion unleashes Changan CS35 on entry level SUV segment

As Nigerian roads are not getting better, most car buyers are mindful of cars they buy to enable them navigate the poor roads. Most times, the ground clearance, comfort, durability, safety and performance are usually top priorities. The Changan CS35 marketed in Nigeria by Stallion Motors has all these qualities and more. It is competitively priced and delivers like a top Class SUV.

Emerging from the stable of Changan – one of China’s oldest and largest auto manufacturers- the Changan CS35 compact SUV demonstrates aptitude and versatility of an urban-styled crossover with strong stance, smooth-styling-details that predates the automaker’s 32 years experience in building and selling passenger vehicles in its 156 years industrial history.

Currently ranked No. 1 among Chinese automobile brands with annual sales volume of three million units, no fewer than 8,500 new Changan vehicles are sold daily in 6,000 sales and service facilities in more than 60 countries.

Changan is undoubtedly, a tech-savvy automotive giant with extensive investment in advanced research and innovative technologies – a commitment that has reinforced its partnership with global R&D organizations.

The CS35 according to Changan was borne out of the automaker’s desire for advanced research and innovative technologies through the formation of global R&D (research and development) partnership agreements with renowned European, American and Japanese automakers.

Built with superbly striking features including six-way manual adjustable driver’s seat, four-way co-driver seat and eye-catching attractions such as front/rear fog lamps, shark-fin antenna, leather seats, multi-functional steering wheel, rear parking sensors, ABS/EBD with brake assist among others, the CS35 is yet unmatched by archrivals in the small SUV segment.

“Changan applies new technologies to provide hi-tech, high quality and fashionable automobile products for the customers and -this is why the ‘V’ logo, which epitomizes ‘Victory’ and ‘Value’- is committed to building world class automobile enterprise and creating value for customers,” the automaker affirmed.

The Changan CS35 also won a sequence of international design honours especially for styling and cutting edge environmentally-friendly design concepts.In 2015 for instance, Changan won the National Science and Technology Progress Award, reaffirming Changan’s commitment to the advancement of technology and innovation through R&D.