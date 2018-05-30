Sit-at-home directed by IPOB records total compliance in Onitsha, Nnewi

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

The Sit-at-home directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Moment for the the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra recorded total compliance in Onitsha and Nnewi with all the markets and shops in the two cities under locks and keys.

Commercial banks in the two cities, roads and streets markets and shops all observed the directice as people stayed back in their homes in observance of the durective.

All the Federal high ways especially Onitsha Enugu expressway, from Asaba end of the road to Ziks roundabout to New Motor Spare Parts Nkpor down to former Ogbunike Toll gate qere ghost of themselves as motorist and people deserted the roads in observance of the IPOB/MASSOB directive.

As early as 6am when Vanguard visited Upper Iweka, while returning from Nnewi, Upper Iweka which is know for its busy nature was deserted, even Newspaper distribution to Owerri and Awka wasimpossible as vehicles that freet them were no where to be seen went round Nnewi and Onitsha.

From down fly over Upper Iweka to Niger Bridge Head vehicles were not seen on the ever busy Onitsha Enugu expressway, even the roads and its adjoining strrets were deserted by both motorist and pedestrans, while in some streets in the area youths turned them to football playing field.

Also from Upper Iweka fly over and down fly over to the Niger Bridge, Army and Police patrol vehicles were seen parked at strategic places,while at Uga Junction to Atani road men of the Nigetian Navy were seen at their check point, and none of the security agencies look unrelaxed.

From ever busy Awka road to Old Market road, Court road, Venn road, Ezenwa street, were major commercial and artisan activities goes on in Onitsha, commercial and business activities were shut down.

Bright street that leads to Onitsha Main Market was cordoned off by Onitsha Main Market security men, as traders in both the street and the market shunned tradibg activities in observance of the directive

Federal and State Government extablishments and office were all under locks and keys inspite of the directive by the state government to civil servants in the state to report for work.

Public and Private Schools in in Onitsha were all closed as parents had even on Tuesday directed their children not to go to dchool while some Secondary School children living in the schools were withdrawn by their parents same between Monday and Tuesday .

Some businessmen and artisans along Awka road, Oguta road and Old Market road who came out early to open their shops and stores for quick business were disappointed, as no customer came around and they quickly shut their shops to go home to sleep.

One of them along Old Market road who pleaded anonimity said he never knrw that the people will strictly obey the Sit-at-home directive.

However, none if the membersof IPOB and MASSOB were seen on the streets of Onitsha and Nnewi and nobody is being molested for walking round the roads and street in Onitsha and Nnewi as at the timeof filing this report.