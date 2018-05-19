Searching for love?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Toyeeb a student, needs sponsorship, for his education.08171540481,0 8143217334

•Sunday an orphan and a disable, leant how to repair and make a new foot wear, needs sponsorship, to enable him buy materials Acc no 3066455155,First Bank, Abonyi Sunday.09061842513

•Odeyemi, from Ogun State, needs sponsorship, to set up a Gari processing factory. 09075817775

•Bamidele a graduate and resides in Lagos needs a job. 07037709838

Friends

Searching Male

•Elliot 35, tall, and good looking, needs female friends in Warri. 08024337311, 09092879880

•Sunny 1.77 tall, dark in complexion, a graduate, employed, fun to be with and resides in Lagos, needs female friends.09055931212

•Taiwo 25, a graduate, from Osun state, but resides in lagos, needs female friends, aged 19-24. 07081687444

Lovers

Searching Female

•Tosin 46, 6ft tall, fair in complexion, a Christian, businesswoman, from Kwara state but resides in Lagos, needs an educated, serious and responsible man, for marriage, aged 46-50,

Yoruba, Edo and Benue, who is employed.08083276854

•Vera beautiful and attractive, needs a man, for a serious relationship, aged 22-29. 08163719432

*Chinaeme 34, a single mother, needs a God fearing man, who is educated, comfortable, a Catholic, from East, for marriage.08067781395, 08062947270

•Oge from Imo state, needs a man, aged 31-40, for a relationship.07032229435

Searching Male

•Austine a businessman, needs a lady, aged 18-22, who resides in Lagos to take care of him.08055551284

•Jeremiah 24, 6ft tall, good looking, down to earth, very playful, needs a very serious minded and employed lady for a serious relationship. 08187725255

•Olumide 38, a businessman, from Ogun state, but resides in Niger state, needs a lady, who is employed, for a serious relationship, aged 30-35.08060672964

•Onos from delta state 39yrs father of two need a mothers of two who is into business or working for a marriage. 08083571244

•Francis 34, slim, tall and from Imo state, but resides in PH needs a lady for a relationship. 08035046943,09060763343

•Nnanyere 35, resides in plateau State, needs a beautiful, and God fearing lady, aged 22-30, for engagement.08165168048

•Kelly, 33, a graduate, from Delta State, employed and reside in Warri, needs a lady who is employed and resides in Delta State for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08064400476, 07051410618

•Bobby 50, 5.8ft tall, dark in complexion, and resides in Lagos, needs a matured lady, for a long term relationship.09034169495

•Stanley, needs a lady, aged 40-50, for a strong relationship that can lead to marriage. 08168905676

•Ben, needs a lady, for an intimate relationship, in Minna.08075824787, 08130058416

•Emeka 38, needs a mature lady, for a relationshsip. 07039858992

•Paul 35, from Delta state, needs a nice and God fearing lady, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage.08118165953

•Monday employed, and resides in Ugheli Delta State, needs a caring lady, for a relationship.08077029297

•Goodluck 31 employed and resides in Lagos, needs a sincere lady, for a serious relationship.08183118533, 08035338577,08033441235

•Emma 34, a graduate, employed, good looking, dark in complexion, tall, caring and needs a tall, lovely and respectful lady, aged 20 -27, from Anambra or Enugu for a relationship. 07053007033

•Okey 55, Igbo by tribe and resides in Lagos, needs a lady from South East who is employed, aged 35-45, for a serious relationship that would lead to marriage. 09031295881,09031298552

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Stanley 42, jovial, handsome, romantic, fun loving,employed and resides in Abuja, needs a fun loving and caring sugar mummy within Abuja and Kaduna state, aged 35-55, for mutual affair. 08182527272,

07085770677

•Jeff 28, cute, handsome, and a graduate, needs a cheerful, rich and sexy sugar mummy. 08171509587,07036005416

•Henry 34, fair in complexion, Igbo by tribe, and resides in Edo State, needs a sexy, romantic, sweet, caring, and loving sugar mummy. 08054851555,08106732243

•Chris 28, a graduate, handsome and attractive, needs a sugar mummy who is very active in bed. 09030852526

•Omamuzo resides in Asaba, needs a sexy and hot sugar mummy, that can take good care of him.08182768350

•Ped 35, needs a caring and romantic sugar mummy, aged 40-50.08109973043

•Osaze 26, cute, tall, slim, handsome and romantic, need a sexy, and rich sugar mummy for an affair. 08032935910

•Eby 30, tall and a graduate needs a sugar mummy, who resides in Lagos. 08127375634,07062772327

•Panshak 28, a graduate, needs a fat sugar mummy, with big ass within Abuja, Kaduna and plateau state. 08133214257,09052365333

•Williams 49, from Edo state, needs a sugar mummy, who resides in either Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti or Oyo state, aged 35- 60.08036706314

•Francis 25, average height, from Akwa Ibom state, but resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sugar mummy, aged 30 and above. 08182100965,09035166850

•Emeka 30, resides in Anambra, needs a sweet, sexy, caring and loving sugar mummy for relationship. 08101323432

•Ebuka 34, sexually active from Imo state, needs a busty and sexy sugar mummy, aged 40-50, who is hot in bed for a romantic relationship. 08037953433

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825