RAMADAN 15: Charity reduces nothing from wealth

By Haroon Balogun

With the pangs of hunger and thirst we have felt so far since the beginning of the month, we can now appreciate the suffering of the poor who couldn’t afford one meal a day.

Understanding the plight of the poor is one part of what Ramadan is ordained to achieve. We are, therefore, reminded several times both in the Qur’an and hadith that giving food to fasting Muslim is a great deed in the month.

That goes to show how much Allah values putting food at the table of the poor. By fulfilling this aspect of deed in the month, we would show non-Muslims the beauty of the message of Islam. We should not allow this special month to go without a good account of what we have added in somebody’s life.

We need to be asking ourselves all the time how we are going to benefit maximally from the holy month. What are we going to do to make the most of Ramadan? Surely, it is a profitable venture in which there is no risk, but fat rewards both in this life and the hereafter.

Apart from the fact that the act of giving elicits personal satisfaction, it increases wealth.

Again, consider these hadiths: “Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the fire of hell, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all. Charity reduces nothing from one’s wealth.”

He also said: “Protect yourselves against hell even if it be with a slice of a date.”

By way of giving, we can bring more people into Islam; we can teach the world how beautiful Islam is; and of course that will make us to be better Muslims.

Lagos —Sahur: 4:30- 5:10 Iftar: 7:01

Abuja —Sahur: 4:00- 4:45 Iftar: 6:58

P/Harcourt —Sahur: 4:15- 5:05 Iftar: 6:48

Asaba:—Sahur: 4:15- 5:05 Iftar: 6:55

Maiduguri—Sahur: 3:30- 4:17 Iftar: 6:30

Kano:—Sahur: 3:40- 4:35 Iftar: 6:50