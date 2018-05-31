Breaking: Punch Chairman, Gbadebowale Aboderin passes on at 60

The Chairman, PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, is dead.

Aboderin, according to a statement by the Aboderin Family of Kudeti in Ibadan, in Oyo state signed by Angela Emuwa, died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, at the age of 60.

Gbadebowale Aboderin attended the Government College, Ibadan; and trained as a pilot in the United States.

A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was a one-time vice-president of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.