Premium Pension grows AuM to N548bn

PREMIUM Pension Limited, a Pension Fund Administrator, PFA, has said that its Assets under Management (AuM) currently stands at N548.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has appointed Mrs. Kemi Oluwashina as Executive Director, Business Development South & Strategy, saying the move was part of its strategy to achieve higher business development potentials aimed at repositioning the company to greater enviable heights.

In a statement signed by Aliyu Mohammed of Corporate Communications department, the company said that her appointment was expected to enhance the reach of the company in the southern part of the country as well as making its decision making at the highest level closer to clients. While welcoming the new Executive Director on her assumption to duty, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami expressed confidence that the appointment ofOluwashina would further strengthen the company for improved performance.

Mairami described the growth level achieved by the company in the last decade as a feat achieved by being customer centric, gender sensitive and richly endowed with executives with multi-disciplinary talents.