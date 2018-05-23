Police nab seven suspected killers of Rivers DPO

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The operatives of Rivers State Police Command have arrested a seven man criminal gang allegedly responsible for the murder of a Divisional Police Officer in the state, Late SP Kingsley Chukwuegwu.



However, the seven men who spoke while being paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Zaki, pleaded for forgiveness, noting that they never knew their victim was a senior police officer

Gunmen who appeared in police camouflage had killed Chukwuwgwu, the DPO in charge of Rumuolumeni Police Station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on the 9th of April around Owaza village in Abia State, while he was returning to from his home town.

The Commissioner of Police while briefing the press, Zaki, had noted that the arrest of the suspects was facilitated through the help of the IGP monitoring unit in the state, noting that the suspects would be prosecuted after investigation are concluded.

Zaki mentioned that upon interrogations that the hoodlums had led the police to a grave site where they have buried over four of their victims in shallow graves, adding that two pump action guns and two phones belonging to the late DPO were recovered from the hoodlums.

He said: “I am proud to invite you here today to parade the mindless killers of SP Kingsley Chukwuegwu, whose life was cut short and to reiterate the fact that every evil era has an expiry date, every criminal must meet his waterloo.

“Accordingly, men of the IGP Monitoring Unit, led by the Commander, ACP Benneth Igwe in a sting operation, arrested the killers of the late DPO. The dare evil armed robbers who are said to have carried out several robbery and kidnapping operations along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway confessed to the crime.”

He thanked the IGP for deploying the tactical unit to the state, adding that they are playing significant role in putting insecurity in the state under control.

We don’t know he is DPO, suspects beg police

Meanwhile, the leader of the gang, Uche Ogbonna, a.k.a, General, prayed the police for forgiveness, stressing that they never knew the victim was a DPO.

Ogbonna said: ” We are sorry for this killing. We are begging that you (police) forgive us. We don’t know that he is a policeman. It was in the evening we saw his car. Our own group we started operation in November, 2017.

“When we stopped his car we were afraid because other security men including vigilante were around so I shot one bullet so that we can escape, I never knew that the flying bullet has touched him.

“It was in the morning after the incident that we had that he was a DPO. We did not kill him intentionally. Since we started this is the only person we have killed. Please forgive us.”