Photos: Dangote donates 150 Operational Cars Nigeria Police

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has gave the Nigeria Police 150 Operational Cars.
From left Deputy Speaker House of Rep Hon. Sileiman Lasu, (3rd left); Interior Minister, Lt. Gen Abdulrahaman Danbazau; President Dangote Group, Alh Aliko Dangote; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Inspector General of police Ibrahim Idris; the SGF, Boss Musthapha and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki as the Vice President cuts a symbolic tape to Commission the 150 Operational Cars Presented by Aliko Dangote Foundation to the Nigeria Police ,at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Cross Section of 150 Operational Cars Presented by Aliko Dangote Foundation to the Nigeria Police at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
