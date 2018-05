The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested two out of the four gang leaders and principal suspects declared wanted on May 4 in connection with the Offa banks robbery.

The suspects are: Kunle Ogunleye, 35, aka arrow, a native of Kwara, arrested on May 20 in Oro town in kwara and Michael Adikwu, a native of Apa Local Government Area of Benue, was also arrested by the Joint Investigation Team in Kwara two weeks ago.