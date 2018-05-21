PDP To Buhari: Be ready to accept defeat in 2019

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to be prepared to accept defeat in the 2019 general election, saying all indices, including those released by his Presidency, show that Nigerians across board have overtly rejected him for another four years in office.

The party claimed the country’s economy, security and other social situations have degenerated while under President Buhari’s watch, saying these are glaring factors Nigerians would boot out the president and his All Progressives Congress, APC, party come 2019.

PDP gave the statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement reads thus:

Indeed, with the degenerated economic, security and social situations in our nation under his incompetent and anti-people administration, in addition to the spate and weight of direct disapprovals from Nigerians and international bodies, President Buhari knows that he is now swimming against the tide.

Apart from the acute poverty, hunger and starvation he brought, Nigerians have reached a consensus that President Buhari has betrayed the trust of the ordinary people, particularly in the north, especially with scandalous revelations that he is not indeed pro-poor and uncorrupt as they were made to believe in 2015.

This is in addition to his disconcerting aloofness to the plight of citizens, his failure to initiate and implement any development project in any party of the country and the refusal to fulfill the littlest of his 2015 campaign promises.

Today, the electorate have come to terms with the fact that the promises by President Buhari and his APC are all a big scam.

In fact, our investigations have revealed that President Buhari never intended to fulfill any of his promises. This is because, three years down the line, our President cannot even boast of any clear-cut implementation blueprint on his promises.

Instead, our dear President and his cronies acquired a life of opulence, going on foreign tastes and swimming in ocean of corruption, while million of Nigerians who voted him into power are abandoned to languished in poverty and bloodletting occasioned by the APC misrule.

President Buhari’s handlers, in their shouting match, should know that Nigerians are only clamouring for his expulsion from Aso Rock come 2019 because our nation does not have provisions for mid-term elections. Had such been in our statutes book, Nigerians would have since chased this incompetent, insensitive and tactless President away from office.

It is a notorious fact that our dear nation and our citizens have not had it this bad since our independence in 1960, leading to the general indignation against the Buhari Presidency.

Even President Buhari’s aide, Mallam Shehu Garba, has acknowledged that Nigerians across board, including parliamentarians, policemen, custom officials, immigration officials, civil servants and the business community are all clamouring for an end to the Buhari Presidency, come 2019.

Now that the multitude of artisans, market women, transporters, labourers, small scale entrepreneurs and professionals, whose businesses have collapsed are teamed with the army of unemployed youths, deprived widows and victims of bloodlettings across our country, in clamouring against President Buhari, who then is left to vote for him in 2019.

The Presidency should therefore not be surprised that our citizens are now rallying on the platform of the repositioned PDP, a party known for all-inclusiveness and people-oriented policies, to rescue the nation from grips of the Buhari-led APC administration.