Osinbajo’s wife, Shittu, others for premiere of Airtel Touching Lives Season 4

WIFE of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, and Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, will lead high-profiled guests to the premiere of Airtel Touching Lives season 4.

The premiere, which is billed to hold on Sunday, in Lagos, is also expected to have Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice, Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, and Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications.

Also expected are Chairman, House Committee on Communications; Ujam Chukwuemeka, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communications and Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Senator, Olabiyi Durojaiye, among many others.

Captains of industry, heads of agencies, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and notable media proprietors are also expected to attend.

Airtel Touching Lives is an inspiring corporate social responsibility initiative that seeks to offer practical relief, succour, hope, opportunities and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach persons in the society.