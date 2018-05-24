Ondo assembly reverses self, reinstates impeached deputy speaker 24 hours after

By Dayo Johnson- Akure

ONDO—WITHIN 15 minutes of plenary and amidst tight security, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday reversed themselves by reinstating the impeached Deputy Speaker, lroju Ogundeji following the intervention of two state governors and the state All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ogun State counterpart Senator lbikunle Amosun and the state party chairman Ade Adetimehin mounted pressure on the lawmakers to rescind their decision taken 24 hours earlier.

Meetings were held overnight with the lawmakers by chieftains of the party to rescind their decision and reinstate the sacked lawmaker.

After another hours of meetings yesterday with the chieftains of the party both in the assembly complex and the APC secretariat in Akure, 17 of the 26 lawmakers buckled and agreed to reinstate the sacked lawmaker.

At the plenary, the majority leader of the assembly Gbenga Araoyinbo, moved the motion for the reinstatement of the sacked deputy speaker following intervention of well meaning leaders of the party within and outside the state.

Araoyinbo said “due to the intervention of governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Ogun state governor, lbikunle Amosun and the APC in the state l move the reinstatement of the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji. This is nothing but to respect their intervention. I therefore move for the reversal of the impeachment of the deputy speaker.”