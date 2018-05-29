Obi impeached for refusing to inflate Anambra budget —Presidency

ELEVEN years after his impeachment, the presidency has confirmed that former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, did not commit any crime deserving removal from office but that his offence was his refusal to inflate the budget of the state.

Commenting on the incident, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhamadu Buhari on Media and Publicity , Garba Shehu, in an article released on Sunday to commemorate the third anniversary of the Buhari Presidency, listed Obi as one of those who suffered injustice while in office as governor.

Corroborating the report, Chief Stephen Okeke, a community leader in Anambra State, said the statement was true. He went on to name other reasons for Obi’s impeachment thus: “It was not just the request to inflate the budget and accommodate their interests, they also gave as reason, the use of N43.2million by Mr. Peter Obi to repair the burnt Governor’s House for which 298 million was already appropriated in the budget; the use of N81 million for the reconstruction of the burnt Governor’s Lodge for which N486 million was also appropriated.”