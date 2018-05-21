Obasanjo, Gowon, commend Afe Babalola over varsity

Ado Ekiti – Two former heads of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Monday commended legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola, for establishing a standard university.

Babalola is the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

The duo spoke on Monday in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of four ultra-modern projects instituted on the campus of the university.

The new projects include the university’s Fixed Dome Planetarium, the Telemedicine Equipment , the ultra-modern Post-Graduate Building and the Social Sciences and Management Building.

According to Obasanjo, Babalola had set a good standard capable of changing the fortunes of education for good.

He, however, urged him to sustain the standard in other for the institution to maintain its eminent position among other private universities.

Also speaking, Gowon enjoined other proprietors of private universities to emulate the good virtues which Babalola had brought to bear in educational management.

Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, commended the innovation introduced into university education by the legal icon.

Earlier, Babalola had told his guests that he remained resolute in his decision to make the university a world class institution.

According to him, the inaugurated projects were instituted to boost the university’s drive to institutionalise quality and functional education in the country.(NAN)