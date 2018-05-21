nPDP members ‘ll be assimilated seamlessly — Ologbondiyan

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has assured former members of the party, who defected to All Progressives Congress, APC, that the process of rejoining it would be seamless.

It also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of running a corrupt subsidy regime.

Spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Vanguard yesterday that the Contact and Integration Committee of the party was in constant touch with its ex-members, nPDP, noting that they would return to their “home” with ease.

According to him, the erstwhile members, should they make the decision to return to PDP, will be treated equally like others, adding that no right or privilege whatsoever would be denied them, provided they take the step on or before a month to the party’s convention.

According to him, “our Contact Committee, ably chaired by Liyel Imoke, is in talks with them (nPDP members) and I can assure you that we are already making a lot of progress.

“This is their home and, upon their return, they will enjoy equal opportunities with everyone, provided they make that move at least a month before our convention.”

On the case by former Sports Minister, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, against the party, Ologbondiyan said the Seriake Dickson Committee will do the needful and the matter will be amicably resolved.