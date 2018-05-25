Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson loses mum

By Rotimi Agbana

Curvy Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has announced the death of her mother, Elizabeth Johnson.

The seasoned actress who is currently the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, broke the sad news on her Instagram page on Thursday. She politely pleaded that the public grant her and her family privacy as they grief the loss of her mother as she would also appreciate their prayers for the fortitude to bear the untimely loss.

“It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you,” she wrote.

As at the time this report, efforts to reach the pretty mother of four proved abortive but a source close to her confirmed the news, noting that the cause of death is yet to be revealed to the public but she has travelled to be with her family members at her hometown in Okene, Kogi State.

“Yes it’s true her mom is dead, but I can’t tell you the actual cause of death and date of death. I haven’t seen her because she has since gone to her family house”, the source told WG.