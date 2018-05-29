Noah’s Ark emerges 2018 agency at Cristal awards

NOAH’s Ark Communications Limited has emerged Africa’s Agency of the Year at the 2018 African Cristal Awards held in Morocco, as it wins two Grand Prix 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 bronze medals.

Other campaigns that won laurels for the agency include; Ruth, a short film, Monitoring spirit (Whatchu doing??) for Airtel, Pure Love Challenge for Hypo, PeakUnstoppables for Friesland Campina WAMCO, Whatever Works Out -Fitness Challenge for Three Crowns Milk.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Mr. Lanre Adisa described the feat as a very bold step forward for the agency towards the actualisation of its dream to put Nigeria on the global map of advertising.

Adisa attributed the achievement to the immense support of the clients and the strong commitment of the agency’s team to the agency’s 5Cs core values – Curiosity, Courage, Candour, Camaraderie and Compassion. “Indeed, this is a very big accolade for us as an agency especially winning against some of the biggest agencies.”