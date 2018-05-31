No part of Borno is under Boko Haram occupation—Shettima

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, insisted that there is no part of the state that is under Boko Haram occupation as being insinuated in some quarters.

Shettima said although there were pockets of attacks on soft targets by the insurgents, the military and other security agencies deserve unreserved commendation to enable total restoration of peace and order in the state and the North-East in general.

The governor stated this when the newly-appointed Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri.

His words: “In the last four years, our major highways that link us with other parts of the country and the entire state was under siege. But we are proud of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army for bringing sanity and peace to our dear state.”

He told the new GOC that, being a son of the soil, troops under his watch will consolidate on the achievements recorded to end the lingering crisis.

Earlier, the GOC said he was at Government House to register his presence, alongside his lieutenants.