No opposition in A-Ibom —CPS Udoh

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Chief Press Secretary to Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh, has declared that there was no strong opposition in the state capable of wrestling power from the grips of the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel in 2019.

Udoh, who stated this in an interview, said the series of adoption in favour of the governor were clear indication that his administration has recorded unprecedented achievements so far, despite the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

He said: ‘’The governor was elected to work for the people of Akwa Ibom State, so I do not see the opposition you are talking about, maybe they exist on social media. Akwa Ibom State is excitingly Peoples Democratic Party, PDP state. So it is possible that the opposition you are talking about lives, breathes and circulates within the social media. When the real opposition materialises, we will let the works of His Excellency speak for him.

“The governor believes his good work will set him apart. The governor made a very profound statement during his endorsement by fathers of faith. He listed his scorecard and said “if I was able to do all these in three years and given the lean resources available to me, should the train stop in 2019? The resounding answer was, No.”