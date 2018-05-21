NNPC casual staff accuse mgt of enslavement

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—CASUAL staff of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, have accused the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC of “continuous enslavement” despite their contributions the country’s refineries.

The workers also lamented their working environment in the refinery plants in the respective companies, stressing that despite working in toxic chemical plants, the management of NNPC does not give them allowances and nothing compensatory for people working in a highly toxic environment.

The staff, under the aegis of Operations’ Casual Staff of PHRC, WRPC and KRPC, made their position known in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.