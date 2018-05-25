NIMASA issues 3,752 seafarers’ certificates in 2017

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the resolve of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to build a formidable maritime manpower, the agency said it issued a total of 3,752 Certificates of Competency, CoC, to Seafarers in 2017, an increase of 149 percent compared to 1508 certificates issued in 2016.

The agency noted that out of a total of 2,504 candidates that sat for its examinations in different categories, 1809 passed, representing 72 percent pass rate as against 66 percent in 2016.

In a statement, Mr. Isichie Osamgbi, Head, Public Relations Department of NIMASA, said the high pass rate recorded in recent years could be attributed to improved preparatory classes and several other efforts designed to minimize exam malpractices.

Osamgbi added that the maritime regulatory agency also authenticated a total of 1,880 certificates for shipping companies and manning agents in 2017 as against 1013 that were verified /authenticated within the same period in 2016. According to him, this is an indication that stakeholders were increasingly contacting NIMASA when the CoC online verification portal was not active.

He stated: “In furtherance of the Federal Government’s zeal to provide critical infrastructure that will boost economic growth in the country, the Agency leased six (6) Fast Intervention Security vessels which enhanced Port and Flag state functions and boosted marine operations in all the zones.

“The impact of the acquired vessels can be deduced from the paradigm shift that has led to 10.53 percent increase in numbers of Port State control inspection (PSC) of vessels, 6.7 percent decrease in Ship detention under PSC, 27.3 percent increase in number of Flag state control inspections, FSC, of vessels, 9.5 percent increase in Ship detention under FSC, 33.2 percent in Flag state renewals, 11% decrease in Search and Rescue (SAR) incidence and 64.7 percent increase in Search and Rescue (SAR) piracy.

“Due to the Agency’s coordinated effort to ensure safety in the waterways, a total number of 140 Search and Rescue (SAR) activities were recorded in 2017. The SAR figures indicate a decrease of 14 percent from the number of incidents reported from the entire Nigerian SAR region in 2016 which was 163.”