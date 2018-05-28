Nigerian rapper, Lil Ashh returns in style

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

After a brief but intentional hiatus from the Nigerian music scene to complete his University education at ISCG University Cotonou, Republic of Benin, Nigerian rap artiste, singer and songwriter, Elisha Ebube Munonye, better known as ‘Lil Ashh’ ‘Abia boy’, has returned to pursue his music-making craft with full force.

Signed to MCA Records, Lil Ashh who kick-started work on his music career in February 2014 by releasing the audio and video of his debut single titled ‘Nebekwanu’, which has since been enjoying massive radio and TV airplay in Nigeria, UK, Malaysia, to mention a few, says he is back to write his name in Gold on the Nigerian music space.

“I’m back and I’m here to write my name in Gold on the Nigerian music space with good music never seen before”, he said with confidence.

He shocked the music industry when he released hit single “Shordiez” featuring Runtown and produced by Runtown, mixed and mastered by able ‘Realman’.

Determined to keep to his promise of writing his name in Gold in a highly competitive music industry, the all-round entertainer is out with a new single titled ‘Accolades’, a Mobo Beats produced club banger which messes with Charles Okocha’s sensational social media video.

Lil Ashh’s real desire is doing pleasurable and entertaining music that has been nicely composed; his unique edge is infusing lyrics about reality and motivation into hip-hop music.