Nigerian Navy lauded for securing A-Ibom waterways

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—The Nigerian Navy has been applauded for effectively policing the waterways in Akwa Ibom State leading to a drastic drop in sea piracy and other maritime related crimes.

Chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Mr. Asukwo Eyo, who made the commendation, stated that the rate of crime on Mbo waterways in particular had been brought to the barest minimum, thus allowing the indigenes of the local government to go about their maritime businesses without fear.

The council boss equally praised the Navy and other security agencies for their determination to sustain the fight against criminality on the waterways to make business thrive and sustain economic growth of the area even as he urged them not to rest on their oars.

He said: ‘’The trend was particularly worrisome, but the Navy and other security agencies have put strategic measures in place to tackle the ugly development

‘’Indeed the security agencies must be commended for providing effective security on the waterways. Before now, the waterways had been very unsafe for our people to carry out their traditional occupations of fishing and trading. We had recorded several deaths and kidnappings on the waterways, but that has since changed in the past few months.”

‘’I must state that the ugly trend has reduced significantly and the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies are working assiduously to stamp the menace out and ensure maritime safety in the local government area.

‘’We will continue to give the required support to them so that they can work to effectively police our waterways for trade to flourish. You know ours is predominantly a riverine area. We therefore urge them ’.to sustain the tempo’’.