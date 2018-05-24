Nigeria heading for collapse except…—NIGN

National Intervention Group of Nigeria, NIGN, has warned that Nigeria may be heading to imminent division and eventual collapse if urgent steps are not taken to arrest the killings and wanton destruction of properties across the country by rampaging herdsmen.

Convener of NIGN, Mr. Segun Akinloye, at a briefing in Abuja, lamented that Nigerians were being slaughtered while asleep, in their homes, on their farms, in churches and mosques on highways by people branded as invading bandits among other titles.

According to him, “it is no more news to us all that Southern Kaduna is no more safe for its people, it is no more news that certain parts of Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau and Kaduna are being soaked in the blood of their own people. Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State and some villages in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State are being terrorised daily and their people being killed and animals and other property carted away unchecked by our governments, Local, State, and Federal.

“We cannot also forget the Dapchi girls kidnap and all drama that surrounded it; some of those girls have since been returned in rather controversial turn of events and manner, but till today the whole nation still awaits the rescue or return of Leah Sharibu, who is alledged to still be in custody of the abductors.”