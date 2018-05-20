Niger 2019: Flying Eagles progress to final qualifying round

Seven-time African champions Nigeria reached the final round of qualification series for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after a 1-0 home defeat of Guinea Bissau on Sunday.

Following a scoreless first half at the U.J. Essence Stadium in Calabar, Nigeria’s two –goal hero in the first–leg, Wasiu Alalade was badly impaired in the penalty box in the 58th minute.

This presented team-mate Adamu Alhassan the opportunity to blast home for the only goal of the match.

With both teams having settled for a 2-2 draw in Bissau eight days ago, aggregate scoreline stood at 3-2 in the Flying Eagles’ favour.

Coach Paul Aigbogun and his wards now have to prepare hard for the final round of the series, with Mauritania, conquerors of Guinea, the opponents in the month of July.

The Mauritanians won the first leg in Nouakchott 1-0 last weekend, and then scraped through on the away goal rule after Guinea could only win 3-2 in Conakry on Saturday.

The finals of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations will hold in Niger Republic early next year. (NAN)