NigComSat deploys e-learning facilities in Nigerian schools

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT says it has commenced deployment satellite enabled connectivity solutions into schools across the country for e-Learning facilities.

The Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd., NIGCOMSAT, Hon. Sampson Osagie, said the agency is seeking partnership with state governments to deploy internet connectivity facilities because the agency has proven that it has the capacity to cover not only Nigeria but the whole of African continent.

He told Hi-Tech that NIGCOMSAT is aiming at providing the e-learning services in schools not only in urban areas but in the remote areas of the country.

To realise this goal, Osagie said the organisation had already deployed its agents and engineers to sell the idea to various states of the federation.

“NigComSat is determined to ensure a seamless deployment of e-Learning facilities in schools across Nigeria. NIGCOMSAT had sent out its team to the states to take the proposal for this initiative to states so that they can key into the e-learning project.

“It will also give the organisation the opportunity to provide e-learning solutions and broadband connectivity to both secondary and primary schools. We are talking to many state governments like Edo, Delta, Kano, Jigawa and many others in the country…”