NIBSS highest transaction award goes to Paga

For the third year in a row, Paga has been presented an award by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc (NIBSS) for the mobile money operator’s outstanding performance in achieving the highest transaction count on the Global Mobile Regulatory & Monitoring Platform in 2017, and named Top Mobile Money Operator.

Reacting to this latest award, the chief executive, Tayo Oviosu stated: “When I started Paga in 2009 I set out to solve two problems – make it easy to send money to anyone, and to deliver financial services to the unbanked and under-banked. Since launching our service to the market in 2012, we have realized that our journey to solving these problems is making life possible for Nigerians, every single day. We are very grateful that our platform has earned the faith and trust of the people, and we continue to be your number one platform for mobile money transfers.”

Paga, which is licensed by CBN, continues to pave the way as the leading mobile money operator in Nigeria today. CBN recently announced its SANEF initiative, partnering with Paga amongst others, to grow the reach of agents providing financial services to 500,000, in order to ramp up inclusion for all Nigerians. Of all the MMO’s, Paga has the largest reaching agent network, with over 15,000 transacting agents serving their dedicated communities.

Since its launch in 2012, Paga has shown impressive growth, recording a milestone of over 8,000,000 users at the end of 2017 and a sum total of approximately 42.7 million transactions till date, with a total value of over N660 billion. Of these numbers, in 2017, the total volume of transactions exceeded 13.5 million with a total transaction value of about N297 billion.

Paga continues to innovate through its PCI, DSS, Level 1, world class secured mobile wallet, joining the ranks of Visa and Mastercard, which enables customers to carry out a myriad of seamless transactions including bill payments, money transfers and cardless cash withdrawals, with promises of more financial products to be rolled out through the year.