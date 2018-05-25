All-new Escape unveiled at Lagos Motor Fair

•Built on Ford’s global SUV expertise, heritage

THE new Ford Escape has arrived in Nigeria, offering the most technologically advanced features in the compact sport utility vehicles segment. Speaking during the unveiling at the ongoing Lagos Motor Fair at the Federal Palace Hotel Lagos, the General Manager Marketing and Communications, Coscharis Motors, Mr. Abiona Babarinde said “We are thrilled with the new Ford Escape joining our line up. More importantly, our customers will be thrilled too. With stunning new design inside and out, smart technologies, fuel-efficient yet powerful engines and five-star safety, it’s a vehicle that will be so many things for our customers.”

As preference for SUVs continues to grow around the world, so does the demand for greater choice. Ford has responded to customer demand with a broad line-up that includes Trend and Titanium models. Depending on market, a front-wheel drive model is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or the option of an all-wheel drive model with a six-speed automatic transmission.The new Escape features Ford’s latest design language for a bold, smart look that is shared with other Ford SUVs. Its large upper trapezoidal grille and a smaller lower grille are flanked by sleek new headlamps incorporating optional daytime running lights complemented by functional, stylish fog lamps.

“We know from customer feedback and research that vehicle design and style are key factors in the car buying decision process,” Babarinde added stressing “In many cases, it’s actually the top consideration which is why we’re particularly excited about the new Escape. In addition to being a very capable, functional SUV with a fantastic suite of smart technologies, it’s also a vehicle that will turn heads wherever it’s driven.”

Restyled taillights complete the smart exterior look as well as a new range of standard 17-inch wheels (steel on the S) or optional 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel designs are available. Steeped in SUV expertise from around the Ford world, the new Escape designers’ objective was to combine stylish form with everyday function for the interior of the SUV.

“Our designers went to great lengths to ensure the vehicle and its many different features, large and small, are smart yet provide welcome benefits to even daily routines,” Babarinde further noted adding “The Hands-Free Power Tailgate, for example, is something customers have really grown to appreciate and is available as an option across the range. No matter what you might find filling your arms, from sports gear to shopping bags or a toddler or two, the Power Tailgate can save the day.”

Escape drivers will find an array of new convenience features making the vehicle very user-friendly, including ISOFIX anchorage points and improved storage in the centre console. An impressive range of additional standard items are included on the top-spec Titanium model, such as rear tray tables and rear air vents for enhanced comfort and the electronic parking brake (optional on S and SE).The new Escape looks compact but large.