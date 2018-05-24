Neimeth appoints Odunewu as director

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu as an Independent Director in compliance with the statutory requirement for good corporate governance.

According to a statement by Head, Corporate Affairs, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, O. E. Nwaka: “Mrs. Odunewu, a chemistry graduate from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, also holds a Master of Science degree from the University of London. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, and a member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, MCIArb.

Mrs. Odunewu has over 20 years experience in the financial services sector.

She is currently the Group Executive, International Banking at First Bank Nigeria Limited.

Meanwhile, the statement further revealed that the Board of Directors has also announced the acceptance of the retirement of Chief Adekola Olugbenga Balogun as Non-Executive Director with effect from April 25, 2018. Chief Balogun joined the Board in February 2004 and made tremendous contributions to the growth of the company.